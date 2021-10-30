NHC monitoring area of low pressure in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is watching an unorganized cluster of thunderstorms right of the coast of Africa. The thunderstorms are located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Chances for development are low for this area of low pressure.

8AM UPDATE:

“An area of disturbed weather in the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development of this system is possible over the next couple of days or so as the disturbance moves generally northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. By the middle of next week, the system is forecast to move northward over cooler waters and further development is not expected.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.”