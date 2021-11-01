Space heaters this morning, open windows this afternoon

White rabbit, white rabbit, white rabbit. Space heaters in the morning and then open windows this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with near seasonal temperatures. Light wind and clear skies tonight with chilly overnight temperatures.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Wind NNE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and chilly overnight, patchy fog inland.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with wake-up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Next rain chances will come along with a cold front Thursday, Friday.

7am 48

8am 51

9am 54

10am 60

11am 66

12pm 71

3pm 75

5pm 73

8pm 67

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:41 am

Sunset: 6:39 pm