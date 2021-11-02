Pleasant under partly cloudy skies

Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures today. Partly cloudy skies will continue tonight with light patch fog inland. A little warmer Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 70s. Wind N 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy and mild overnight, patchy fog inland.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with wake-up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Clouds will build through the day Thursday. Showers possible late Thursday, widespread showers, storms expected Friday. Cooler, breezy weekend ahead.

7am 55

8am 58

9am 60

10am 65

11am 70

12pm 73

3pm 77

5pm 75

8pm 67

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:41 am

Sunset: 6:38 pm