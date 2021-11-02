Pleasant under partly cloudy skies

Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures today. Partly cloudy skies will continue tonight with light patch fog inland. A little warmer Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Today: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 70s. Wind N 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy and mild overnight, patchy fog inland.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with wake-up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.
Looking ahead: Clouds will build through the day Thursday. Showers possible late Thursday, widespread showers, storms expected Friday. Cooler, breezy weekend ahead.
7am 55
8am 58
9am 60
10am 65
11am 70
12pm 73
3pm 77
5pm 75
8pm 67
10pm 65
11pm 64
Sunrise: 7:41 am
Sunset: 6:38 pm