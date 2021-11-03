58º
Weather

Partly cloudy and dry today, wind and rain on the way

Nor’easter Developing

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

Seasonal temperatures today with increasing clouds late.  Wind and rain chances will increase through Thursday, becoming widespread Friday.  Nor’easter conditions expected through early Saturday.

Today:  Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s.  Wind N 10-15 mph.  Cloudy and mild overnight, patchy fog inland.

Thursday:  Becoming mostly cloudy with coastal county showers.  Wake-up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s.  Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s.  Wind NE 10 - 15 mph.  Showers will turn to rain overnight.

Looking ahead:  Friday will be a Weather Alert due to the combination of wind and rain.  This will be a non-severe weather event.

7am 55

8am 58

9am 60

10am 64

11am 69

12pm 71

3pm 75

5pm 74

8pm 66

10pm 64

11pm 63

Sunrise:  7:43 am

Sunset:  6:37 pm

