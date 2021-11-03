Partly cloudy and dry today, wind and rain on the way

Seasonal temperatures today with increasing clouds late. Wind and rain chances will increase through Thursday, becoming widespread Friday. Nor’easter conditions expected through early Saturday.
Today: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind N 10-15 mph. Cloudy and mild overnight, patchy fog inland.
Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy with coastal county showers. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10 - 15 mph. Showers will turn to rain overnight.
Looking ahead: Friday will be a Weather Alert due to the combination of wind and rain. This will be a non-severe weather event.
7am 55
8am 58
9am 60
10am 64
11am 69
12pm 71
3pm 75
5pm 74
8pm 66
10pm 64
11pm 63
Sunrise: 7:43 am
Sunset: 6:37 pm