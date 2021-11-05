Photos show flooding, high tides in Northeast Florida

All beach gates in St. Augustine are temporarily closed to vehicular access due to tidal flooding. Below are pictures of our beach this morning during this rainy weather. (Pictures taken by Cmdr. Travis Harrell with the St. Augustine Beach Police Department)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Coastal flood warnings are up along all of the Florida and Georgia coastal areas, including all inland tidal areas. Northeast winds continue to build into sunrise Saturday, then subside into Sunday.

Flooding has already been spotted in St. Johns County, particularly in St. Augustine.

The St. Augustine Beach Police Department shared photos with News4Jax showing flooding, unusually high surf and tides, dangerous currents, and strong winds.

You can hear the winds whipping along the coast, causing flooding in the streets of downtown St. Augustine.

