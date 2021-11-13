Weekend roller coaster temperatures

November is our driest month of the year and last weekend’s nor’easter dropped 2-4″ of rain.

There will be NOTHING like that this weekend.

Yet, we could see a few scattered showers south of Jacksonville Saturday afternoon and early evening. These will be brief and if you don’t receive any rain before 6 p.m., you won’t. Cold front will push in dry air quickly after 6 p.m.

Temperatures will start off cool-ish Saturday morning. Mostly in the 50s. Partly cloudy skies will allow for just enough sunshine to warm Saturday highs into the 70s.

In Georgia, they will see the biggest roller coaster ride in terms of temperatures. From the 50s to the mid-70s, then they will drop into the 30s Sunday morning!

Wind chills in Georgia, Sunday morning, will be near freezing. Brrr...

Sunny skies all day Sunday won’t be enough to warm things up, expect a chilly-cool afternoon. Highs will only be in the 60s.

Not too shabby, even if there is a slight chance of a shower

Slight chance of a Saturday shower