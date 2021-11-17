Sweet spot of November weather the next 48 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flirting with 80° the next couple of afternoons, inland areas will have the best chances of reaching into the 80s.

Easterly winds along the coast will keep beaches chilled as afternoon highs stay in the 60s. Coastal water temperatures are somewhat colder than normal this November.

Sunny skies will slowly fade as clouds build into the forecast. Starting Thursday there will be a slight chance of a passing shower.

Wednesday’s high will be 78° (69° at area beaches).

Thursday will see a high near 80° (73° at area beaches).

Weekend outlook is for “meh” weather, some clouds, cool breezes, especially on Friday and a slight chance of a brief shower.