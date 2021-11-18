Another smelly night?

Jacksonville, Fla. – High pressure was smack dab on top of Jacksonville allowing for a significant inversion to develop. Typically, the atmosphere is cooler the higher you go. The atmosphere even cools at a particular rate, we call this the lapse rate and temperatures generally drop 2-4°F per thousand feet. Yet, at night, with high pressure and calm winds, in the very lowest levels of the atmosphere, warm air can rise above a layer of much drier and colder air near the ground. That cold, dry air can become trapped at the surface and anything that is pushed into that air, will stay concentrated. Things like smoke, or smells.

Keep in mind, smells are not only man-made, but can be natural. We often smell tidal marshes as a pungent marshy smell in early spring. Biodegrading plants (and dead marine life) release their smells as temperatures warm up. Sudden spring warmth can really accelerate biodegradation and those smells.

This was unlikely the case Wednesday morning. We are just entering winter and haven’t had our first freeze yet.

So... just speculating here, there was an industrial release of something (from what I smelled, had sulfur components). It was unlikely to be intentional, more likely an accident. I suggest this possibility because most industrial companies are aware, the smellier the substance, the better to release this into the atmosphere when winds are strong and during the daytime hours, when dispersion rates are at there highest levels.

Basically, dilute, dilute, dilute those smells.

Overnight tonight (Wednesday night into Thursday morning) we, again, will have calm winds and somewhat clear skies. If there is another “accident” we could again deal with another smelly start Thursday.

