Cloudy start to weekend, tracking the next cold front just in time for Thanksgiving

Happy Fri-yay! We’re starting off mild with temperatures in the mid to low 60s with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated sprinkles.

Patchy fog has also developed across NE FL and SE GA so please drive with caution this morning.

Throughout the day those across SE GA will see a bit more sunshine and clearing skies while a few clouds will stick around for NE FL. Daytime highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s.

Winds will also pick up out of the northeast 15-20 mph.

Overnight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Through the weekend highs will sit in the upper 60s low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and isolated rain chances (20%-30%) both Saturday and Sunday.

Starting Monday we will be tracking our next cold front that will bring showers and leave us chilly in the 50s for Tuesday.

we’ll keep that cool trend for Thanksgiving with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.