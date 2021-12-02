Our weather is like the Jelly of the Month club, it’s a gift that keeps on giving!

Thursday: Warmer yet under sunny skies. Wake up temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies with widespread smiles, short sleeves and 70s. Wind NW/S 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog inland.

Friday: Patchy fog with near seasonal morning lows in the 40s to low 50s. Sunny skies with lower 70s along our beaches, mid to upper 70s inland. Wind NW/SW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog late.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue this weekend. Cloudy skies with a few showers possible early next week.

7am 47

8am 49

9am 57

10am 61

11am 65

12pm 69

3pm 73

5pm 70

8pm 59

10pm 57

11pm 56

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm