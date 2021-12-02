50º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Weather

Our weather is like the Jelly of the Month club, it’s a gift that keeps on giving!

Warming through the weekend

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Warmer days to Come

Thursday:  Warmer yet under sunny skies.  Wake up temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s.  Sunny to mostly sunny skies with widespread smiles, short sleeves and 70s.  Wind NW/S 5-10 mph.  Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog inland.

Friday:  Patchy fog with near seasonal morning lows in the 40s to low 50s.  Sunny skies with lower 70s along our beaches, mid to upper 70s inland.  Wind NW/SW 5-10 mph.  Mostly clear with patchy fog late.

Looking ahead:  Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue this weekend.  Cloudy skies with a few showers possible early next week.

7am 47

8am 49

9am 57

10am 61

11am 65

12pm 69

3pm 73

5pm 70

8pm 59

10pm 57

11pm 56

Sunrise:  7:06 am

Sunset:  5:26 pm

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

email

facebook

twitter