Morning fog makes way for a sunny and warm weekend

Happy Saturday! We are waking up to areas of fog resulting in a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. today. Please drive with caution as visibility could be 1/4 mile or less in some locations.

Sunshine will take over by late morning as our temperatures warm up into the mid to low 70s and light winds out of the west southwest.

A few clouds will move in overnight with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. We will also see a chance for areas of fog.

Sunday will be another warm day in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Starting Monday the clouds will roll in with a slight chance (10%) for a stray shower or two. Temperatures will continue to trend above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s through the workweek.