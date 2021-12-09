Cool and cloudy to near record highs and back again

Cool and cloudy today with near record highs tomorrow. Mostly cloudy skies with a steady onshore flow today. Southerly wind picks up tomorrow as temperatures climb to above seasonal averages through the start of the weekend. Showers possible late Saturday, early Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy tonight with patchy to dense fog inland.

Friday: Patchy to dense fog for inland areas. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Looking ahead: Saturday will be another warm day with increasing clouds. Showers possible late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. Near record highs Saturday, then cooler Sunday.

7am 52

8am 55

9am 60

10am 64

11am 67

12pm 69

3pm 71

5pm 69

8pm 64

10pm 63

11pm 62

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm