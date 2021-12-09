Post cold-front Thursday will bring us cloudier and cooler conditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cold front is now through the Jacksonville area and our conditions will slowly dry out. Rainfall from the afternoon and evening rains was the most in almost a month. Officially about 1/4″ at the airport, but... There were amounts close to 2″ where the afternoon storms were particularly intense.

Nice!

We have only had 6 days with measurable rainfall at the airport over the past 37 days.

Patchy dense fog, will be around parts of town and then generally cloudy skies, cooler temperatures coming up for Thursday. Early morning temperatures will be chilly in the mid 50s and afternoon highs will most likely stay in the 60s.

Boomerang Friday and Saturday!

Boom, just 36 hours from now, skies will clear out, southwesterly winds will allow sunnier skies and pop our temperatures and afternoon highs into the low 80s!

Especially on Saturday, where the record high is 83° (1971), we could eclipse that!

Sunday, not so good as there will be some morning showers, breezy, cooler and cloudier skies.

Back to normal December weather. Morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

Indicated by NWS radar, this was a weak signature and there were no reports of damage. There was a second storm near Starke that did cause damage more on that after the NWS surveys the damage

Up to 2", officially .23"

Cloudy skies