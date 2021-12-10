TGIF! Boomerang Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Boomerang weather pattern, we will see Thursday’s clouds quickly blow out allowing for building sunshine and warm temperatures. Nice!

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s as the sun comes up, 7:11 a.m. There maybe limited sunshine at first, but by the lunch hour, super sunshine and nice light southerly winds will allow for temperatures to jump. Afternoon high will be around 80° downtown to the low 70s along the coast.

It won’t all be perfect, as an onshore wind will cool things along the coast, that breeze will swing inland after 3 p.m. bringing cooler temperatures downtown before the sun goes down 5:26 p.m.

It will be on Saturday, as southwesterly winds build throughout the day we will see a winter warm up. That means any morning patchy dense fog will quickly fade away and then the heat (highs will be in the low 80s) will be pushed to area beaches.

Yes, could be one of the better weekend days at the beach all winter.

Sunday morning, around sunrise will have a few downpours, that will be quickly pushed offshore. Chilly, breezy conditions develop thereafter and Sunday (daytime), not-so-good.

Highs Sunday will only be in the 60s, with northerly winds rather gusty up to 25 mph. Clouds will clear out, so there at least will be some sunshine.

Next week?

Gets better with each day.