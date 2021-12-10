Warm, dry end to the week, the same can not be said for the weekend

A foggy start to your Friday. Dense Fog Advisories are posted for most of northeast Florida through 9am. Patchy to dense fog is expected this morning across southeast Georgia. Becoming partly cloudy and warm this afternoon. Warm weather continues Saturday, cloudy, cooler with showers early Sunday.

Friday: Dense Fog Advisory through 9 am for northeast Florida. Wake up temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Saturday: Patchy to dense fog for inland areas of NE FL and SE GA. Morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Clouds will increase through late afternoon, evening with showers possible late, 20 percent.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and warm Saturday with clouds developing late. Showers possible overnight and Sunday morning. Rain chances have increased slightly as the front continues to slow down. Rain chances will average 30-40 percent and last through early Sunday morning.

7am 50

8am 52

9am 61

10am 68

11am 72

12pm 74

3pm 78

5pm 77

8pm 68

10pm 66

11pm 65

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm