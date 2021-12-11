It’s a “10″ on the Gaughan Gauge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It will be a super Saturday, as southwesterly winds build throughout the day we will see a winter warm up. That means any morning patchy dense fog will quickly fade away and then the heat (highs will be in the low 80s) will be pushed to area beaches.

Yes, could be one of the better weekend days at the beach all winter.

The record high for Saturday is 83° from 1971.

Cold front rolls through late Saturday night

Sunday morning, around sunrise will have a few downpours, that will be quickly pushed offshore. Chilly, breezy conditions develop thereafter and Sunday (daytime), not-so-good.

Highs Sunday will only be in the 60s, with northerly winds rather gusty up to 25 mph. Clouds will clear out, so there at least will be some sunshine.

Next week?

Gets better with each day.