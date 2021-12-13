Cloudy start to the week as open window weather returns

Open window weather will start the week. Afternoon highs will hover above our seasonal averages. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 60s. We’ll see upper 60s to low 70s then warming through the week.

Today: Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for southeast Georgia, 70s across northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies tonight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with near seasonal afternoon highs. Wake up temperatures in the 40s for southeast Georgia, 50s and 60s for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Coastal showers possible for St. Johns and Flagler counties, 20 percent. Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies overnight.

Looking ahead: Warmer temperatures by the end of the week. Showers return this weekend with near record highs.

7am 52

8am 54

9am 59

10am 63

11am 66

12pm 68

3pm 70

5pm 66

8pm 61

10pm 60

11pm 59

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm