Let the good “weather” times roll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During the winter months, it is fairly rare to get the right combination of clouds, winds, sunshine and warm temperatures to make a truly perfect day. There is seemingly always something that messes up the equation. Morning fog leads to too many afternoon clouds, onshore winds, they bring a chill to area beaches, even sea fog. And at anytime, fast upper-level winds (think jet stream winds) can quickly push distant clouds over us and turn blue sunny skies, gray.

This will be what we will be contending with over the next 7 days or so...

The general pattern is warm, but subtle shifts in the wind along the surface will be needed to bring milder and milder temperatures.

Tuesday, those onshore (easterly) winds will be enough to keep daytime highs basically in the 60s, just touching 70° during the afternoon hours. Easterly winds will also bring in clouds and a few coastal showers. These Tuesday showers will be isolated and brief. Not a big deal.

Wednesday, our winds turn more southeasterly and this should help clear our skies out. With more sunshine, and a more southerly breeze, afternoon highs will be a little milder. Wednesday will see afternoon temps in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, a little more shift in our winds, even more southerly. Partly cloudy with highs well into the 70, especially inland where afternoon highs could reach near 80°.

Weekend Outlook

More subtle, but important shifts in our winds.

The result?

Very nice afternoon temperatures under partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will be near 80°. The exception will be for those right on the beach, afternoon highs will be in the 70s, before a cool later afternoon breeze kicks in and drops evening temperatures back down into the 60s.