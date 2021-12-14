Umbrellas and sunglasses, a little more sun with a few showers

Patchy fog and cool temperatures for the start of your Tuesday. Near seasonal temperatures continue this afternoon with a little more sun under partly cloudy skies. Northeast wind continues with the slight chance of showers along our coastal counties. Patchy fog forms inland late tonight, tomorrow morning.

Today: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. A slight chance of showers along our coastal counties, 10-20 percent. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies tonight.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 50s for southeast Georgia, 50s to 60s for northeast Florida. Becoming partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for southeast Georgia, 70s across northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Patchy fog late.

Ad

Looking ahead: Temperatures continue to climb through the end of week. Widespread showers return this weekend.

7am 54

8am 56

9am 60

10am 64

11am 66

12pm 68

3pm 69

5pm 66

8pm 64

10pm 62

11pm 61

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm