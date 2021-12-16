Early morning Thursday showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – December days with southeasterly winds from the surface to 10,000 feet often blow up the best of forecast models.

Although some of the regional models are getting better. Most models were forecasting a near zero chance of rain the past few days and in the days to come. Well, been around this rodeo often enough when a blind-side is about to take place. Typically in December, sometimes early January, when the overall Eastern United States is seeing warm high pressure begin to move off into the Western Atlantic, our winds start pushing onshore showers. Mostly at night, or in the early morning hours, these tend not to be all that, but when you follow the models too closely, you tend to run into the back end of the model.

The result? Is a blown forecast and answering a lot of unwanted questions.

This is why we have kept at least a 25% chance of showers in the forecast the past two days and will do so through Saturday.

Daytime conditions will turn sunny and so, today, Friday and Saturday will all see partly to mostly sunny days with afternoon highs in the 70s at area beaches (well above normal) and inland high temperatures around 80°.

Sweet!

Just be alert to a few showers rolling onshore every now and then.

Outlook for Sunday’s Jags game? Better chance of showers and still warm. More later...