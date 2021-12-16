Umbrellas and low beam lights start the day, sunglasses on the ride home

Wet roads and patchy fog for the start of your Thursday. Cloudy skies with showers between highway 301 to I-95 and the beaches. These will fade around 8 am then becoming partly cloudy. Afternoon highs will remain above normal through Saturday. Rain returns Sunday along with cooler temperatures.

Thursday: Morning showers will give way to partly cloudy skies and above seasonal temperatures. Moring lows in the 60s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind ESE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog, some dense, overnight.

Friday: Patchy to dense morning fog with upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Mild overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures through Saturday. Rain returns Sunday with less than seasonal temperatures. Cooler, cloudy with rounds of showers early next week.

7am 63

8am 64

9am 67

10am 72

11am 74

12pm 75

3pm 78

5pm 75

8pm 68

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm