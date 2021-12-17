Cloudy at times with near record highs, warm start then wet this weekend

Patchy to dense fog this morning. A dense fog advisory is posted for portions of inland northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with near record highs. Patchy to dense fog returns this evening, overnight.

Friday: Dense fog with showers. Dense fog advisory through 8 am. Wake up temperatures in the low 60s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Showers possible across southeast Georgia later today, this evening. Mild overnight with patchy fog.

Saturday: Warm weather continues with near record highs. Patchy to dense morning fog with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s along the beaches. Clouds increase late with showers developing overnight.

Looking ahead: A soggy Sunday with showers turning to rain through the day. The same unsettled pattern starts the week.

7am 58

8am 59

10am 71

11am74

12pm 76

3pm 80

5pm 76

8pm 67

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 5:29 pm