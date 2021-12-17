December warmth gives way to mini-nor’easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been a December to remember as every single afternoon has seen high temperatures at or above normal. Our coolest was 68°. Yet, lurking on the horizon will be a swirl of clouds, as a low pressure rolls out of the Gulf of Mexico and swings towards Jacksonville late Sunday evening.

Yep, Sunday evening, which means showers will be very possible for Sunday’s game.

Ahead of this rain, warm afternoon highs will stretch into the low 80s, especially inland areas. Area beaches will also get in on the warmer afternoons with highs at the beach in the 70s. Winds will be Southerly each day through Sunday, allowing just a few afternoon clouds and some sunrise patchy morning fog. This will be the case each day Friday through Sunday.

Sweet!

Oh, and the full moon will be rising on Saturday evening at 5:06 p.m., this will be before sunset (5:27 p.m.) which means it will be only so-so spectacular.

Swirl of clouds brings us a mini-nor’easter starting Sunday

Nor’easter arrives just as the game is getting into halftime. The Jags game is at 1 p.m., skies will be cloudy and a few showers will already be around. This means it is time to find your game day poncho, as we could get a brief soaking during the game. High temperatures will be near 80°. Westerly winds will quickly become northeasterly winds and our temperatures will drop and they will not bounce back until Christmas.

This will be a light nor’easter, about a 2 out of 10. Showers, chilly, breezy conditions will be just enough to get people into the spirit of the Holidays.

Nor'easter rolls into town early next week.