Steamy Saturday makes way for rainy week ahead

Talk about a wonderful and warm Saturday! Highs this afternoon sat in the upper 70s near 80s with sunny skies.

Heading into the evening we can expect comfortable temperatures dropping into the upper 50s low 60s with a few clouds rolling in overnight.

Come Sunday we’ll watch for our next cold front. A few showers and storms will develop first across southeast Georgia and then they will slowly sink south into Northeast Florida Sunday afternoon/evening. These storms will produce periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and a few rumbles of thunder.

Sunday daytime highs will continue to trend above average in the mid to upper 70s.

Those heading to the Jags game should prepare for showers but we’re not talking about a washout, just keep the poncho or raincoat handy. Best chance for showers will be during the second half of the game.

Come Monday we’ll start the day dry but Monday night into Tuesday we’ll be watching for our next Nor’easter to sweep on through bringing showers and breezy winds. Cloudy skies and showers stick around through Wednesday morning before we dry out and clear out just in time for the holiday.

Ad

Looking ahead at Christmas Eve and Christmas the forecast shows mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s with low in the upper 40s.