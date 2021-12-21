Weather Alert...Light, sunny and warmer days to come

Rain with fog will combine for a soggy, hazy start to your Tuesday. Heaviest rain will cover the area through around 10 am to noon. Rain will turn to showers after noon. Showers will continue through late tonight, early Wednesday. Wednesday will be sunny, breezy and cool. A warming trend starts Thursday.

Tuesday: First day of winter! Rain, locally heavy at times through noon, clearing late tonight, early Wednesday, 100 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to 50s and 60s with rain expected. Highs will slowly climb to the upper 40s and low 60s. Rain will slowly end late, clearing early Wednesday.

Wednesday: Clearing with patchy fog. Morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s. Sunny skies with a chilly breeze. Wind northeast 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear and chilly overnight.

Looking ahead: Warming trend Thursday through the weekend. Sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs well above average.

7am 48

8am 49

10am 55

11am 57

12pm 58

3pm 59

5pm 55

8pm 52

10pm 50

11pm 49

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 5:31 pm