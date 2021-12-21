Winds pick up and showers increase as we prepare for WAAD Tuesday

Happy Monday! It’s been a grey and chilly day with a few light spinkles along the way.

Heading through the evening rain chances will slowly pick up around after midnight. With a nor’easter moving in our chance for more widspread rainfall will increase overnight around 3 a.m.

This will make for a messy Tuesday morning. No matter if you’re heading to work, walking the dog or finishing up some last minute Christmas shopping, you do not want to leave the house without rain gear. The morning will consist of frequent downpours and breezy winds 15-20 mph. Winds gust could go as high as 30+ mph.

Models suggest rainfall totals could reach 1-2+ inches with locally higher amounts possible. Please do not drive through flooded roadways.

A Weather Authority Alert Day will be in place Tuesday.

Rain chances will taper off late afternoon/early evening Tuesday and we’ll dry out by Wednesday morning.

Sunshine will follow us through the rest of the week starting off chilly Wednesday and Thursday but warming up into the 70s by Christmas - yay!