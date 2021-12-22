Cloudy, chilly and damp then sunglasses and sweaters

Sweaters and sunglasses! A damp chill this morning with wind chill values slipping in to the 30s. Becoming sunny and breezy with less than seasonal afternoon highs. Chilly overnight lows with frost possible for inland areas.

Wednesday: Clearing with patchy fog. Morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s. Sunny skies with a chilly breeze. Wind northwest 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear and chilly overnight with patchy frost inland.

Thursday: Patchy frost and cold! Wake up temperatures will hover around the freeze point for areas of southeast Georgia, upper 30s across northeast Florida with 40s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 60s under sunny skies. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph. Light to calm wind overnight.

Looking ahead: Warming through the weekend. Sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs well above average.

7am 43

8am 45

10am 53

11am 56

12pm 58

3pm 62

5pm 58

8pm 50

10pm 48

11pm 47

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:31 pm