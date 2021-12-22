Sweater weather to round out the week before a holiday warm up

Talk about a grey, gloomy and damp day. The good news is that we will dry out overnight.

Wednesday morning will start off chilly in the upper 30s across SE GA and 40s across NE FL. You’ll want that coat in the morning.

Daytime highs will trend below average both Wednesday and Thursday only reaching the mid to low 60s.

Friday (Christmas Eve) the sunshine will stick around with highs warming up into the upper 60s.

Saturday (Christmas Day) we can expect a chilly start in the 40s and 50s before warming up into the mid 70s. A warm Christmas in Florida!

We’ll continue with warm temperatures in the 70s to kick-start the last week of 2021.