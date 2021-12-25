Morning fog makes way for a beautiful Christmas forecast

Good morning and Merry Christmas!

Those close to I-75 are waking up to a dense fog advisory until 9am. Visibility could drop less than 1/2 a mile so please drive with caution.

Morning temperatures are brisk in the mid 40s and low 50s so grab that jacket early on! Throughout the afternoon we will warm up into the mid 70s with sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest 8-12 mph.

A perfect Florida Christmas!

Overnight lows will be brisk again Sunday morning in the mid 50s with areas of patchy fog.

Sunday will also warm up into the 70s with sunny skies as the day goes on.

We’ll continue this warm weather pattern with sunny skies heading into the last week of December...and 2021. Wow how time flies!