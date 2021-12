Happy Sunday! We’re waking up to areas of dense fog limiting visibility, so please drive with caution. A dense fog advisory is in place until 9 a.m.

Sunshine will return by late morning/early afternoon as we warm up into the 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest. Another great beach day if you ask me!

We’ll continue to trend above average in the upper 70s with sunny skies heading into the last week of December...and 2021. Wow how time flies!