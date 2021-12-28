Another round of morning fog and toasty temperatures

As we head to bed temperatures will steadily drop into the upper 50s inland and low 60s along the coast.

Visibility will also decrease ovcernight as we prepare for another round of dense morning fog. When heading out please drive with caution.

Tuesday will be abother warm day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs climbing into the upper 70s.

This warm weather pattern will continue through the rest of he year before our next cold front arrives in 2022 ( Sunday to be exact), dropping our temperatures early next week.