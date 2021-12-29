Warm end to 2021, a chilly, breezy start to the first week of the new year

Near record highs through the end of 2021 and the start of the New Year. Showers and storms return Sunday followed by a chilly breeze to start the first week of 2022.

Wednesday: Patchy to areas of dense fog. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Near record highs today. Record 83 degrees in 2015. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Patchy to dense fog overnight.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Patchy to areas of dense fog possible. Wake up temperatures in the 50s, 60s. Near record highs continue with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy and mild overnight.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures for the last week of 2021. A slight chance of showers for areas near and along I-75. The new year will start with near record highs, but the first week of the new year will start chilly and breezy following a cold front on Sunday.

7am 54

8am 56

9am 65

10am 70

11am 75

12pm 78

3pm 82

5pm 79

8pm 71

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:35 pm