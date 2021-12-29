Warm end to 2021, a chilly, breezy start to the first week of the new year

Near record highs through the end of 2021 and the start of the New Year. Showers and storms return Sunday followed by a chilly breeze to start the first week of 2022.
Wednesday: Patchy to areas of dense fog. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Near record highs today. Record 83 degrees in 2015. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Patchy to dense fog overnight.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Patchy to areas of dense fog possible. Wake up temperatures in the 50s, 60s. Near record highs continue with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy and mild overnight.
Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures for the last week of 2021. A slight chance of showers for areas near and along I-75. The new year will start with near record highs, but the first week of the new year will start chilly and breezy following a cold front on Sunday.
7am 54
8am 56
9am 65
10am 70
11am 75
12pm 78
3pm 82
5pm 79
8pm 71
10pm 69
11pm 68
Sunrise: 7:22 am
Sunset: 5:35 pm