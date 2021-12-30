A warm start to the New Year, chilly start to the first week

Near record highs with a slight chance of showers near and along I-75. Partly cloudy and warm today with above normal temperatures through the start of the New Year. A cold front will move through Sunday with scattered showers, storms.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Patchy to areas of dense fog. Morning lows in the 50s, 60s. Near record highs continue with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Showers possible near and along I-75 for NE FL and SE GA, 10-20 percent. Partly cloudy and mild overnight.

New Year’s Eve: Patchy fog, some locally dense with wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide. Partly cloudy with near record highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SW 5-10 mph. A mild evening perfect for fireworks and ringing in 2020.

Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures continue through the start of the New Year. A slight chance of showers for areas near and along I-75. Sunday, a cold front brings breezy, chilly changes following scattered showers, storms some of which could become strong.

7am 66

8am 67

9am 70

10am 71

11am 75

12pm 78

3pm 83

5pm 80

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:36 pm