Starting of the new year with near record highs

Happy New Year!

We’re kick starting the first day of 2022 with some morning fog and a dense fog advisory until 10am for those south of I-10.

This afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs creeping close to our 2019 record high of 83°, with 80s blanketing the entire area.

The above average 80s will continue through the weekend with windy conditions in advance of our next cold front.

Sunday will start off dry with showers increasing mid afternoon/early evening across SE GA anbd late evning for NE FL. The line of storms will produce gusty winds, periods of heavy rainfall and rumbles of thunder.

The strong cold front dries us out by Monday with a cold start in the low 40s followed by highs in the 50s.