Another quick flip with our weather

Tuesday will see clouds return and maybe a coastal shower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winter patterns can shift dramatically and we have just experienced this, as Monday’s temperatures have been running 25-30° colder than Sunday.

Brrr...

Now, more changes, after a cold-chilly start Tuesday, winds shift onshore (northeasterly then easterly) will bring back clouds and maybe a shower along the coast.

Yes, we could see a shower or two today!

Sunrise temperatures will range from 50° along area beaches to the mid-upper 30s inland. Downtown will split the difference and start in the 40s.

Wednesday will see winds shift even more, become southeasterly and this will allow for milder temperatures and sunnier skies. Starting in the 40s temperatures bounce back into the mid-upper 60s.

Thursday will see even more sunshine and highs near 70°. Nice!

Then changes again.

Friday chills down, briefly. The weekend still looking “ok”.