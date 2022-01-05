Temperature roller coaster, jackets to flip flops

Cloudy, cool and damp today. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, either way, more clouds than sun today with near seasonal highs. Slow clearing continues tonight. Patchy to dense fog possible tonight.

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with near seasonal highs. Temperatures in the 60s for SE GA, 60s to low 70s for NE FL. Wind W/NW 5-15 mph. Patchy to dense fog overnight.

Thursday: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. The day will start with patchy to dense fog for inland areas. Morning lows in the 40s for SE GA, 40s to mid 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Clouds will build during the evening with a chance of showers possible overnight.

Looking ahead: Showers possible Friday morning followed by sunny skies. Breezy and cool Friday then much warmer this weekend.

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:40 pm