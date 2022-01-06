Subtle shifts will wrap up our work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wind direction and how many clouds we have go a LONG way in determining our weather this time of year. The sun is low in the sky, even around mid-day. This means clouds really absorb sunlight and so when we cloud up, it actually appears dark and temperatures remain chilly.

This is how it played out on Wednesday (yesterday), fog in the morning, kept sky conditions rather dark. The fog did clear out and our temperatures jumped nicely. Wednesday’s high was 68°. Yet, by 3 p.m., low clouds had redeveloped and our temperatures dropped right back into the 50s.

We should avoid this shifting weather on Thursday.

Starting off with sunny skies, just a few low clouds. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s. Rather chilly. Winds will be mostly northwesterly and although northerly winds are cool winds (typically), the westerly component will be a drying wind allowing for sunnier skies and this will help out afternoon highs. We should get right up to 70° and this will be the case for area beaches too!

Cold front rolls through Thursday night and a few showers will push through the area. They should be brief and while you sleep.

But wait!

Friday will see another wind shift. Winds will become more northerly, then northeasterly. The impact will be for a chilly, yet sunny day. Cold air will drain across the area keeping afternoon highs on Friday, barely into the low 60s. Sunshine will be there, but the northerly winds will dominate our temperatures. Brrr.

But wait!

Saturday will see the winds shift again, winds will become easterly. Clouds will return, but just a handful and warmer temperatures will be there too! Highs will be near 70°.

But wait!

Sunday will see the winds shift to the south and that opens the door to warmer temperatures. Partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a brief downpour, more on this possibility as we get closer to the game. Highs Sunday will be around 80°. Nice!

