The weather roller coaster continues, enjoy the ride

Patchy to dense fog this morning. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy with showers developing late tonight. A few showers possible early Friday. A sunny and cool kick-off to the weekend!

Thursday: Starting the day with patchy to dense fog for inland areas through 9 am. Morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Clouds will build during the evening with a chance of showers possible overnight, 20 percent.

Friday: Cloudy with showers early then becoming sunny, cool and breezy. Showers possible before sunrise with wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to 50s for NE FL. Sunny afternoon with highs in the 50s for SE GA, 60s NE FL. Wind NW/NE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Warmer weekend under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase late Sunday night with showers possible for the start of the week.

7am 45

8am 47

9am 50

10am 57

11am 62

12pm 66

3pm 70

5pm 68

8pm 63

10pm 61

11pm 60

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:40 pm