Cold front gives us a chilly Friday

Waking up Friday morning there will be super sunny skies, breezy and falling temperatures. Our low for the morning will likely be around 9 am, not the typical sunrise chill. Layer up, as despite the sunny skies we will have chilly northwesterly winds throughout the day. From the 40s, we will barely reach the upper 50s, to low 60s.

That’s all.

Friday evening will see rapidly chilling temperatures, into the 40s by 7 p.m. This will make “date night” rather cold.

Saturday the bounce back starts, starting in the 40s, we will quickly see winds shift to the east. This will allow for temperatures to rebound to near 70°. A few clouds will push onshore, but no significant rain is expected.

Sunday (game day) will see partly cloudy skies and southerly winds. Nice! Our temperatures will quickly warm into the 70s. We could even see a few 80° temperatures during the mid-afternoon hours.

Go Jags!

Rather low, except for Monday