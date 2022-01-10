Temperatures drop and skies clear with patchy frost possible overnight

Happy Monday! It’s been a cloudy and damp start to the workweek.

Temperatures will slowly fall through the rest of the day. Mostly clear and chilly tonight with patchy frost possible for inland areas.

Tonight: Clearing, chilly tonight. Lows dropping into the 30s and 40s inland and 50s along the coast. Patchy frost possible inland.

Tuesday: A chilly start with patchy frost possible inland. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s for SE GA, Upper 30s to 40s inland, 50s along our sandy shores. Sunny with afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A mainly dry week ahead with seasonal to near seasonal temperatures.