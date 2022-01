Look for clear skies overnight with cold conditions through early Friday. Temperatures will drop in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s and 50s for NE FL.

Tomorrow brings a perfect day but it’s still a bit cool. Sunny skies will top out highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

Saturday will be our warmest day this weekend touching 70 with mostly sunny skies.

Rain arrives Sunday morning with cooler temps moving in during the afternoon along with cold and breezy conditions into Monday.