Sunny and mild today, A cold front will bring a wet, chilly change this weekend

Sunny and warmer as wind speeds drop to 5-10 mph this afternoon. Clear skies and chilly temperatures overnight could lead to patchy frost for our inland areas.

Friday: Sunny skies and open windows! Highs in the 60s area wide. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and chilly overnight with patchy frost possible.

Saturday: Patchy frost with chilly wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s for SE GA, 30s, 40s and 50s for NE FL. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 60s for SE GA, 60s to low 70s for NE FL. Clouds will increase through the evening with rain moving in overnight.

Looking ahead: A soggy Sunday with rain starting late Saturday. Rain will continue through Sunday late afternoon, evening. Chilly and breezy Monday with some of the coldest air yet moving in early Tuesday morning.

12pm 62

3pm 66

5pm 64

8pm 53

10pm 49

11pm 48

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:47 pm