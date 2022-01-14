TGIF! January calm before a powerful winter storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you are a News4jax Insider to the Weather Authority Newsletter, you already know about the impending wild Sunday weather we are expecting. You will also be aware of an east coast winter storm that will impact tens of millions this weekend and early next week as a powerful winter storm that will dump extreme snowfall, blowing and drifting snow, sleet, freezing rain, high winds, coastal issues including heavy coastal rains to Boston. For us?

Some better news, the range of bad weather seemingly coming down to one round of heavy downpours sunrise Sunday. Yep, still, going to be a busy sunrise Sunday in the weather office.

Until then, let the comfortably cool, dry January weather roll.

Friday and Saturday will be similar, as morning’s will start off chilly, in the low to middle 40s. Partly to mostly sunny skies will allow some modest milder afternoons as highs will be around 70°. The chances of rain will be light, only Saturday afternoon having a chance greater than 15%. Those should be brief showers.

Sunrise will be around 7:23 a.m. and sunset at 5:45 p.m.

