Loving Thursday, not so much thereafter as winter returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beautiful Thursday as it will be a chilly (but not freezing cold) start. Starting in the low 40s, our temperatures will jump some 35° as super sunny skies, will allow our highs to reach into the 70s!

Woot! Woot!

Then then a cold front rolls through and light showers/drizzle take over our weather through early Saturday. Friday will be an upside down day, as morning temperatures will be much milder than evening temperatures. Starting in the mid 50s around sunrise Friday, temperatures will drop into the low 40s by evening!

Whaaa?!?

Plus, clouds will thicken, showers will be around and it will be a rather raw Friday evening. Winds will build after the lunch hour, gusting up to 20 mph by evening.

“Ugh” Friday weather.

Early Saturday morning will start off in the mid-upper 30s, with wind chills in the upper 20s, and misty rain. Wintry mix of freezing rain and snow will be in the Carolinas, it will be a raw start for Jacksonville’s weekend. Only slightly better on Sunday as the sun will return, and the cold persists. Good chance will will see our 3rd freezing cold day with Sunday sunrise temperatures at or below freezing just west and north of the downtown.

Highs on Sunday about 10° better, but still cold. Highs will be near 55°.

Freezing rain from the Savannah River up the cost to the Del-Mar-Va