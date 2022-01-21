Cool, cloudy and wet with much colder temperatures on the way

Cloudy, cool and breezy with drizzle and areas of light rain. Showers, mostly drizzle, will develop this morning across southeast Georgia. The front will slide south spreading drizzle, light showers across northeast Florida, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy skies with showers overnight, through midday Saturday. Freezing temperatures will follow the front Sunday morning.

Friday: Cloudy, cool and breezy. A cloudy, wet start to the day with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Showers possible, better chances for SE GA early. Rain continues to spread south for a cool, cloudy afternoon. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Wind NNE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Chilly, cloudy and wet. Showers continue, mainly across northeast Florida, through 12pm-2pm. Wake up temperatures near freezing to the upper 30s for SE GA, upper 30s to 40s for NE FL. Clearing skies during the afternoon with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Wind N 10-15 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: Freeze watches, warnings expected Sunday and Monday morning. Seasonal to below seasonal temperatures expected most of next week.

7am 54

8am 55

9am 55

10am 56

11am 57

12pm 57

3pm 57

5pm 55

8pm 49

10pm 47

11pm 46

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:54 pm