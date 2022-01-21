Cool, cloudy and wet with much colder temperatures on the way

Cloudy, cool and breezy with drizzle and areas of light rain. Showers, mostly drizzle, will develop this morning across southeast Georgia. The front will slide south spreading drizzle, light showers across northeast Florida, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy skies with showers overnight, through midday Saturday. Freezing temperatures will follow the front Sunday morning.
Friday: Cloudy, cool and breezy. A cloudy, wet start to the day with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Showers possible, better chances for SE GA early. Rain continues to spread south for a cool, cloudy afternoon. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Wind NNE 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Chilly, cloudy and wet. Showers continue, mainly across northeast Florida, through 12pm-2pm. Wake up temperatures near freezing to the upper 30s for SE GA, upper 30s to 40s for NE FL. Clearing skies during the afternoon with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Wind N 10-15 mph.
Looking ahead: Freeze watches, warnings expected Sunday and Monday morning. Seasonal to below seasonal temperatures expected most of next week.
7am 54
8am 55
9am 55
10am 56
11am 57
12pm 57
3pm 57
5pm 55
8pm 49
10pm 47
11pm 46
Sunrise: 7:22 am
Sunset: 5:54 pm