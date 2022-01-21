TGIF! Friday will be an upside down day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An upside down day is when it starts off with your highest temperature at midnight and then chills throughout the entire day, into the next day. Basically, going down, down, down. And it will be chilly to cold. Friday morning temperatures will be in the 50s, then near 50° by 4 pm, then into the 40s during the evening hours. Finally bottoming out in the 30s sunrise Saturday.

Oh, by the way, the winds will pick up (to 25 mph) and showers/drizzle off and on throughout the day and evening.

Basic “Ugh” weather Friday & Saturday.

Early Saturday morning will start off in the mid-upper 30s, with wind chills in the low 30s with cold misty rain. Call it a “raw” start Saturday morning and all-day. Even as some sun tries to come out Saturday afternoon, highs will be only in the mid 40s. If so, it will be the coldest daytime high since 2018.

A freeze will start off Sunday, with morning temps around 32°, 20s will be in Georgia. Sunday will see the sun returns, but the cold persists. Highs on Sunday about 10° better, but still cold. Highs will be near 55°.

Ad

Mainly its about cold-damp-breezy conditions

Not all that interesting, fairly light

Coldest DAY in 4 years on Saturday