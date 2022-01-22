Damp and cold start to the weekend, a few freezing nights ahead

Happy Saturday! You’ll want to bundle up when heading. Morning lows are sitting in the upper 20s for SE GA and 30s/40s across NE FL.

That’s cold!

We’ll keep the cold trend with our afternoon highs today only climbing into the 40s, that’s roughly 20 degrees below our seasonal average. On top of the cold our winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. Leaving our feel-like temperatures in the 30s for most of the day.

A freeze watch has been issued tonight through early Sunday morning as inland temperatures are forecast to drop below 32°. Those west of I-95 should protect those sensitive plants tonight and remember the 5 P’s, pipes, plants, pets, people and practice fire safety.

Sunday will be about 10 degrees warmer in the 50s with sunny skies- wohoo! Another freezing night is forecast Sunday into early Monday morning.

We’ll continue the slight warming trend into Monday before showers return Tuesday.

