Sunny and cold today, an unsettled pattern expected this week

Another cold start with a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory through 9am. The freeze will affect the inland areas, frost along the coastal counties, although widespread frost is possible. Sunny skies with a 30 degree temperature climb. Clouds will increase late this afternoon, tonight with showers spreading across the area Tuesday. An unsettled week with below normal temperatures expected.

Today: After a cold start we will see sunny skies and a 30 degrees temperature spread. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for NE FL and SE GA. Wind NW/SW 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies tonight.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with showers possible all day long, 50-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. Showers possible as early as 8am lingering overnight. Afternoon highs in the 50s. Becoming partly cloudy late as showers decrease.

Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers possible daily. An unsettled pattern will continue with below normal temperatures this week and this weekend.

7am 30

8am 31

9am 40

10am 45

11am 51

12pm 55

3pm 61

5pm 59

8pm 49

10pm 47

11pm 46

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:56 pm