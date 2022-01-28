Weekend winter blast: Coldest air we’ve felt in 7 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Arctic cold front will swing through Friday night, and winds will pick-up to 20-25 mph as temperatures plunge into the low to mid 30s. This will produce wind chill temperatures in the upper teens and mid 20s.

Yep, that’s how Saturday will start off. Blustery cold.

Winds will subside late Saturday, which will leave us the perfect conditions for very cold Sunday morning temperatures. Most models are between 20-26° by sunrise Sunday and this is when a hard freeze will take place.

The hours of freezing will be 8-12 hours. This is more than long enough to do damage to most annuals (plants). Citrus trees will need to be protected, even along area beaches.

FWIW, this will be as cold as we have seen since Feb. 2015.

Keep checking back as we will be updating this article on how to prepare your home, family, pets for this weekend.

Here are a few other articles created by Mark Collins discussing how to prepare for the cold —

The 5 P’s

People

Plants

Pets

Pipes (and pools)

Practice safe heating (fireplaces and space heaters)

The last time we saw temperatures 24° or colder. Seven years ago!

Most areas will see wind chills in the upper teens and low twenties.

Not much frost just damaging freeze