Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures make a comeback

Happy Monday! After a cold weekend we are finally warming up today - yay!

Morning lows are still chilly in the upper 30s low 40s with clear skies and light winds out of the southwest.

Throughout the day we’ll warm up into the upper 60s low 70s with sunny skies. A much needed warm-up. Overnight lows will sit closer to our seasonal averages in the mid to low 40s with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be another warm day into the upper 60s with sunny skies. Starting Wednesday the 70s return with isolated rain chances through the rest of the workweek.